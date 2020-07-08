Dare to be different

ASUS has announced two new lines of the popular VivoBook laptop series, which feature expressive, street-inspired colours designed to appeal to Gen Z users.

The ASUS VivoBook S14 (S433) and S15 (S533), are a pair of ultraportable 14-inch and 15-inch laptops that strike the perfect balance between personality and performance, and features a new bolder look that’s sure to get pulses racing.

Both the VivoBook S14 and S15 are boldly styled with diamond-cut edges and metallic textured finishes, and are available in multiple colours that have been chosen to reflect the user’s personality. The positive vibes continue when the lid is opened, revealing an Enter key with colour-blocked edges.

As well as a unique design and sleek looks, the new VivoBooks are powered by up to Intel Core i7 processors and NVIDIA GeForce MX250 discrete graphics, with 8 GB RAM, and a large-capacity PCIe SSD with Intel Optane Memory provides superfast storage.