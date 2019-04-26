Datuk Jelatek set to shine in the heart of KL

DATUMCORP International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Selangor (PKNS) has announced an en bloc purchase of the residential component of the transit-oriented Datum Jelatek development.

MyAngkasa Az Zahra Sdn Bhd director Muhamad Shaharul Mohamad Shariff signed the sales and purchase agreement with DatumCorp International chairman Hajah Norita Mohd Sidek for the purchase of 379 units in Tower B and Tower C. The units will be placed under a Rent to Own (RTO) scheme.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari, PKNS CEO Datuk Mohd Azizi Mohd Zain, and DatumCorp CEO Shytul Shahryn Mohamad Shaari.

With the en bloc purchase, 70% of the units for Datum Jelatek have been sold and the completion rate of construction is at 65%.

Datum Jelatek is DatumCorp International’s RM1.2 billion transit-oriented integrated development that is directly connected to the Jelatek LRT station via a linkbridge from the mall. The award-winning development comprises 712 residential units spread over 5.65 acres of prime land, which is linked to a 319,000 sq ft four-storey retail mall.

The four residential towers - Daneeya, Ayaana, Basheera and Careema - is architectured to form a lily pad suspended within a ripple of water. Each of the towers has its own identity, unique design elements and is linked by Malaysia’s first “sky-ring” circular podium on the 27th floor, that provides a spectacular view.

Prospective residents can select between generously sized studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom suites. The built-up size of the units range from 557 sq ft to 1,657 sq ft, and each unit is designed to exude luxury and sophistication.

Each residential unit comes with two to four car parks, based on the size of the units, compared to most developments within the area, where only one car park is allocated. There is also six tiers of security, with each of the four towers having its own lobby and security checkpoint.

Facilities for the residents include a rock-climbing-area, private al-fresco lounge, synchronised fountain, a fully equipped audio and games room, a mini putting green, a library, a gym, and a BBQ area.