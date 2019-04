LOOK no further than the “Raya Dengan Shopee” campaign for your shopping needs this festive season. From the latest brand new cars and motorbikes, groceries, home appliances, flagship smartphones, to celebrity fashion labels and even exclusive dining deals, Shopee has it all.

From Apr 25 to June 6, 2019, exciting deals and discounts of up to 80% from the 600 brands on Shopee Mall and 450,000 sellers await Shopee users who are seeking to make Hari-Raya preparations convenient, fun and affordable.

Every Monday, vouchers will be released at a certain time to enable refunds in exclusive cashback deals. Shoppers can also take advantage of daily deals from as low as RM1 with an increased frequency of eight times on Wednesdays.

There’s also the Goyang Shopee deals, where users are rewarded with Shopee Coins, vouchers and gifts worth up to RM5 million, such as Xiaomi phones, robotic vacuums and cameras.

A Shopee Quiz also takes place on Wednesdays at 12pm, where users can test their knowledge by answering eight trivia questions. Winners will win from a pool of up to two million Shopee Coins during each session.

To celebrate the launching of Isetan’s Official Store on Shopee, the Japanese departmental store will be bringing a diverse line-up of products from notable brands to Shopee users, including Naraya, Note Cosmetics, and Jean Perry. The first 500 users will also get to enjoy a 20% discount with a minimum spend of RM50 when they apply the code ISETANRY.

The online shopping platform is also offering attractive deals and discounts for Iftar (the evening meal for breaking fast). During the weekday Shocking Sale, the Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is offering discounts of up to 47% on beverages in its Klang Valley outlets, except the Kuala Lumpur International Airport from May 16, 2019 onwards.

For those who want to tuck into a delicious meal with their family, Kenny Rogers Roasters is offering up to 40% discounts on Creamy i-Yam Family Value Set meal from May 6, 2019 onwards.

Hotel Maya Kuala Lumpur, The Boulevard Hotel Kuala Lumpur and the Royale Chulan Seremban are also offering buffet deals for Iftar with discounts of up to 20% and 30%.

Renowned property developer SP Setia is also offering attractive property deals on their official store on Shopee, with prices starting from RM262,000 onwards, where customers stand to receive rebates of up to 25% off, Shopee vouchers worth RM3,888 and a home kit worth RM5,000.

Customers will also enjoy unique deals on Shopee AutoMall, where they can purchase a wide range of cars and motorbikes. These deals which are exclusive to Shopee, include booking fees from as low as RM1, lower interest rates starting from 1.81% per annum, rebates, freebies and extra accessories.