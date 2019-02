INVEST Selangor Berhad and UMW Development Sdn Bhd signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to attract local and international investors to the UMW High Value Manufacturing Park (HVM) Park in Serendah.

The agreement will help facilitate marketing and promotion efforts for the industrial park, with a focus on attracting high value manufacturing industries, driven by aerospace but also encompassing industries that require advanced manufacturing processes.

The park, located next to an automotive manufacturing facility in Serendah, consists of 861 acres of land with planned supporting commercial development at the northern part of the site. UMW Aerospace’s fan case manufacturing facility for Rolls-Royce serves as the park’s pioneer catalyst to draw in HVM ecosystem stakeholders.

Witnessed by Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari and Selangor state exco for Investment, Industry and Trade, and Small and Medium Industries Datuk Teng Chang Khim, the MoU was signed by Invest Selangor CEO Datuk Hasan Azhari Idris and UMW Development Sdn Bhd (UMWD) president Dr Wafi Nazrin Abdul Hamid.

The MoU will also allow UMW HVM Park to be recognised as a “High Impact Project”. This will not only include efforts for development of the park but also to attract more foreign direct investments into Selangor through UMWD’s land offerings, both of which are beneficial to UMWD and Invest Selangor.

Commenting on the MoU, Dr Wafi said UMWD looks forward to working closely with Invest Selangor to attract potential investors to the UMW HVM Park, especially those who are looking to move up the value chain by incorporating high-tech innovations and advanced manufacturing.

Following the MoU signing ceremony, a town hall session was organised by Invest Selangor to discuss and prepare an action plan for the Selangor state aerospace industry. The main objective is to provide an update on the developments for the Selangor Aerospace Action Plan, and to obtain the cooperation of various parties for the development initiatives.

The action plan is an initiative by the state government with Invest Selangor tasked with outlining strategies and the best methods to strengthen and improve the aerospace ecosystem in the state. The long term objective is to make Selangor the premier aerospace hub in the region and globally by promoting the manufacturing parks in Serendah, Subang and Sepang to potential investors.