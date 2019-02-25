Diana cooks up a storm

MALAYSIAN born MasterChef Australia 2017 winner, Diana Chan, recently graced a cooking workshop for students of Berjaya University College (Berjaya UC) and vowed everyone present with her unique cooking style.

Chan whose cooking style is influenced by her Malaysian Heritage, prepared “Otak-Otak parfait with rice crackers” but her interpretation of the classic dish was far from traditional.

She blended a snapper fillet with prawns, which kept the paste firmer and intact as she had decided not to wrap the paste in banana leaf and grill as it is done traditionally. Instead, she chose to steam the paste in a tray.

The final product, which she described as “like a fishcake” was served on a banana leaf, sprinkled with chill and coriander. Her modern take of the traditional dish fascinated students.

“It is not a traditional Otak-Otak, which is usually grilled. This is a little bit different but essentially it tastes the same but served with rice crackers,” said Chan.

She said the idea can inspire students to explore other ways of cooking local traditional dishes and turn it into a culinary masterpiece.

“I want the students to learn different techniques and sort of push boundaries. Malaysian food does not have to be traditional, it can be modern. I just want to showcase that through the first dish,” she added.

Later, Chan prepared “Dukkah crusted lamb cutlet with basil pesto and couscous”. She covered the lamb meat with “Dukkah”, an Egyptian condiment, consisting of a mixture of nuts, spices and herbs and served it with green pesto and couscous.

“Don’t be afraid to experiment. The way the world is changing and the way people are eating is also changing, so, don’t be afraid to test different ingredients,” she said.

Berjaya UC also hosted Shaun Francis, an Australian Master Butcher representing Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA) during the culinary workshop.

Francis introduced the idea that “butchery should not be under- estimated”. Together with MLA’s country manager for Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei and Myanmar Rose Young, they spoke to the students about butchery which is often seen as menial work and perceived as cheap labour.

They presented butchery as crucial to the culinary arts as one must be able to know the different cuts of meat, how it is processed and can be presented.

Francis presented the types of meat classified under beef or sheep meat and used images to show parts that can be used for cooking, such as the tenderloin and the rump.

Berjaya’s Higher Education Sdn Bhd’s CEO and executive director Mae S.K. Ho said it was good for the students to be exposed to many professional and celebrity chefs.

“It is good to have our own trainers but it is good for our students to be exposed to international chefs,” said Ho.

“We have instructors exposing them to different people from different parts of the world, enhancing their learning skills. We don’t want the students to just cook, we want them to present it, innovatively and creatively,” she said.