DISTED College recently held its annual Mathematical Olympiad and culinary challenge competition to groom its students for the future.

During the event, the college also hosted a futsal tournament and psychology challenge called the “Brilliant Mind, Let It Shine”.

Disted’s academic affairs director Dr Jerry Koay said the college strives to provide a platform for students to come together and showcase their talent and skills in mathematics, culinary arts, interpersonal communication and creativity.

The event was also attended by Association of Science, Technology and Innovation president Dr Mohamed Yunus Yasin, former Batu Uban assemblyman Dr T. Jayabalan, Global Education director Assoc Prof Dr Pang Boey Lim, Global Network Innovation in Technology Education director Takaaki Takashima, HELP University’s psychology lecturer Yap Wai Meng and Pantai Hospital’s clinical psychologist Dr Yeoh Si Han.

For the culinary challenge where young chefs pit their cooking skills against each other, the judges were Chef Euzginz Lim, Flamingo By the Beach resort executive chef Billy Lee and Chef Yew Seng Lip.

For the individual category of the Mathematical Olympiad challenge, Wong Jer Ren clinched the first prize, followed by Tan Chin Peng who came in second and Lee Kuan Liang in third place.

For the team category, the team from SMJK Chung Ling emerged as the winner followed by the team from SMJK Chung Ling Butterworth and the team from Han Chiang High School in third place.