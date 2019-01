BUOYED by the revival of Malaysia’s Look East policy, the DISTED College here has decided to place more importance on its collaborative academic programmes with the Toyohashi University of Technology (TUT).

It is a fast track programme in computering and engineering which also enables students to master the intermediate comprehension of the Japanese language; giving Malaysian students access into the world of Japanese hi - tech, culture, robotic inventions and innovation.

In a joint - press conference hosted by DISTED, its academic affairs director Dr Jerry Koay and TUT director (international education) Lim Pang - Boey; the two representatives spoke of the historical tie up that they have achieved.

DISTED is Malaysia’s first private institution of higher learning to partner with a Japanese tertiary institution, who is one of the Top 14 public universities for technology in Japan.

It usually takes about five years to earn a degree from any Japanese institution, but under the DISTED - Toyohashi link, the students can study for three years in DISTED first followed by the final two years in Japan.

DISTED also provides proficiency courses for the Japanese language with a subsidy also provided for eligible students to master the written and spoken elements.

The programme was launched in 2017, but because Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed has decided to revive the Look East policy in a fresh way, which includes joint - education efforts with Japan; DISTED felt it was necessary to showcase the importance of its collaboration with Toyohashi.

“We hope that Malaysian students can look at Japan as another center for education excellence besides being exposed to a foreign culture and value system,“ said Koay.

Toyohashi is also a research university where many of its students move onto its graduate programmes and many of them have produced excellent patents.

“It is a first in Malaysia and a direct transfer programme into a Japanese institution. We at DISTED hope that this facility can be fully used by Malaysian students keen on studying engineering and computering,“ said Koay.

Among those present at the press conference were DISTED’s school of computering and engineering head Lau Fook Soon, TUT senior administration officer Fong Sew Khuan and DISTED marketing and communications head Andy Tai Khing Khoon.