Double the prosperity

DURING the exclusive media preview of Carlsberg’s Chinese New Year campaign “Double Cheers. Double Winnings” in Desa Park City recently, members of the media were treated to an auspicious and immersive experience as the company unveiled their plans for the upcoming Lunar New Year.

“In our pursuit of creating better beers and better enjoyment, Carlsberg’s refreshing new look has won over beer lovers with its revamped aesthetic. To ring in the year 2020, Carlsberg is proud to unveil its CNY promotion ‘Double Cheers. Double Winnings’’ that aims to reward beer lovers nationwide with an opportunity to double their winnings by bringing home a limited-edition gigantic three-litre Carlsberg CNY bottle,” said Carlsberg Malaysia managing director Stefano Clini.

To illustrate Carlsberg’s latest campaign, the brand drew inspiration from the traditional Chinese culture of red paper cutting.

“We have creatively illustrated this crafty art into the year 2020 featuring fishes to depict abundance, and a lion dance to signify good luck and prosperity on all Carlsberg and Carlsberg Smooth Draught bottles and cans,” said Carlsberg Marketing manager Kevin Choo.

The magnificent three-litre Carlsberg bottle which stands tall at 48cm is targeted at collectors and Carlsberg die-hards. With only more than 2,000 bottles in Malaysia to be won, there are already 365 lucky winners nationwide emerging from participating outlets nationwide to date.



Those that seek to win the prosperous 3-litre Carlsberg bottles to double up the festivities this CNY, will need to head to participating coffee shops or food courts, and check underneath the bottle caps for purchases of Carlsberg 640ml or Carlsberg Smooth Draught 580ml big bottles.

If the bottle caps qualify, keep them for verification purposes and send in the purchase receipt via WhatsApp to 017-2111213.

Customers that make purchases at participating supermarkets, pubs, bars, restaurants and through online shopping also stand a chance to participate and win for every promotional purchase of Carlsberg and participating brands.

Gaining attention for its sleek and modernistic design at participating convenience stores this CNY period is the Carlsberg Smart Mini Bar that boasts a stylistic design of a table equipped with a built-in fridge, and fitted with a Bluetooth speaker and USB charger functionalities.

The headache of keeping beers chilled to be enjoyed during family reunions or festive open house sessions is alleviated with the storage capacity of the mini bar that is equivalent to six beer cartons.

Shoppers also stand a chance to win up to RM800 worth of groceries all paid for through the “You Shop, Carlsberg Pays!” promotion. To date,

123 lucky winners have already walked home with their groceries all paid for by Carlsberg.

Also look out for the weekly draws for an opportunity to win the coveted Carlsberg Smart Mini Bar or a 1664 Blanc-branded Mini Chiller. Simply purchase RM20 and above of Carlsberg Malaysia products at participating convenience stores to be eligible.

Those in the Klang Valley are invited to join the official launch at Plaza Arkadia, Desa Park City on Jan 10 from 7pm onwards. This gives lucky visitors a chance to walk home with a limited edition three-litre Carlsberg bottle. The offer is based on a first come, first serve basis while stocks last.