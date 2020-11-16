Download and watch offline

ASTRO customers can now download their favourite shows on the Astro GO app to watch offline anywhere. The download function is available for iOS, Android and Huawei devices. The software update for the new download function will be rolled out in batches to users. More than 85% of all content on the app can be downloaded and enjoyed offline by Astro GO users.

Customers will be able to download both local and international content that is part of their subscription and watch popular TV series such as Sweet Dreams, The Masked Singer, Suspicious Partner, Running Man, Ejen Ali S1 and S2 and The Arrow, as well as Astro Best and Astro First titles on their mobile device or tablet.

To download a show to watch offline, just search for the content and then click on the “Download” button. Users will also be able to choose the download quality (Higher, Standard and Lower) for all content. There will be no limits on the number of downloaded content, and customers can choose to download the same shows as many times as they wish.

Users can find all downloaded content by clicking the “My Library” tab on the Astro GO app. All downloaded movies will be retained on the device for two days while each TV series episode will be retained for seven days. Expired content will be automatically deleted.