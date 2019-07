AJ Research & Pharma Sdn Bhd (AJRP) and Watsons Malaysia have launched the “I have a Big Dream” competition for children aged between four to 12-years-old.

AJRP which owns and markets Chewies, a popular children’s supplement brand, launched the nationwide competition at Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC) at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur on July 23, 2019, together with Watsons.

The competition is part of Chewies’ Corporate Social Responsibility campaign for 2019. It is divided into two categories; children aged four to six years old are eligible to participate in the drawing category, where they can express their dreams through drawings, while children aged seven to twelve years old can participate in the essay category.

Essays can be written in any language with a limit of 100 words. Entries must be submitted to contesthealth@watsons.com.my by 11.59pm on Sept 4, 2019. All the entries will be judged based on several factors; quality of photo submitted for clearer clarity, creativity and originality, relevance with the theme.

The top six winners (top three from each category) will have their dreams fulfilled and receive Chewies hampers worth RM150 while ten consolation prize winners (five from each category) will receive the RM150 Chewies hampers.

The parents of winning contestants who are Watsons members, will get 1,000 Watsons points credited into their account.

Chewies will donate RM1 for every bottle sold in Watsons, during the campaign period. The donation will go to the schools’ of the top winners, as Chewies wants to motivate more children to participate in the contest.

AJ Research and Pharma’s CEO Jerome Cabannes said it is vital to build a child’s immune system, in order to ensure that they are able to fight for their dreams without the need to worry about their health.

“Chewies is helping children to fulfill their dream and be healthy at the same time. Besides fulfilling their dream, we will also make a donation to the winner’s school. The aim is to motivate other children to chase their dreams as well,” he said.

At the launch event, some of the children spoke about their dreams. Eight-year-old Yee Shing Mann who aspires to be a veterinarian, said she wants to save the lives of animals who are in danger of extinction.

“I want to be a veterinarian, I want to help sick animals in order to prevent extinction. I want to help the tapirs,” said Yee.

While Chua Hui Ling, 9, said she loves drawing anime characters and wants to create her own anime character when she grows up.