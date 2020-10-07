Drink affordably and win goodies

HEINEKEN Malaysia Berhad (HEINEKEN Malaysia) is offering consumers amazing deals in conjunction with the 10.10 online shopping festival. From now until Oct 10, consumers can order their favourite drinks and enjoy attractive price promotions as well as limited edition branded goodies.

On HEINEKEN Malaysia’s very own e-Commerce portal Drinkies.my, consumers can get great deals on the wide range of beverages, including beer, stout, cider, wine and spirits. Download the Drinkies app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and get RM20 off your first order with the promo code WELCOME20.

Meanwhile, Shopee users are in for another round of cheers at the Heineken Official store on the platform. As part of the Shopee 10.10 Brands Festival from now until Oct 10, HEINEKEN Malaysia is offering superb promotions on its portfolio of world-class brands which include Heineken, Tiger Beer, Guinness, Apple Fox Cider and more.

On top of that, consumers can enjoy an additional RM15 off with a minimum spend of RM200 upon claiming and applying HEINEKEN’s store vouchers before checking out.

There is also something special for Tiger Beer and Guinness fans. With every purchase of one 24-can carton of Tiger Beer or Tiger Crystal, consumers will receive two sets of limited-edition chopsticks or one set limited-edition chopsticks with every purchase of two units of 6-can Tiger Beer or Tiger Crystal.

For Guinness lovers, consumers will receive a free Guinness mug with the purchase of one 24-can carton or two 6-can packs of Guinness.

To top it all off, HEINEKEN Malaysia is giving away a free dashcam worth RM250 on Oct 6 with a minimum spend of RM350 on its range of beers and ciders, while stocks last.

“This 10.10, consumers can relax, enjoy their online shopping, and have their favourite drinks delivered safely to their homes. We have great deals in store both at our very own Drinkies.my and on Shopee too, don’t miss out!” said HEINEKEN Malaysia Sales Director Vasily Baranov.

These promotions are strictly for non-Muslims aged 21 and above only. HEINEKEN Malaysia advocates responsible consumption. When You Drive, Never Drink.

For more information, visit Heineken’s Official Store at shopee.com.my/heineken.os