Heineken Malaysia, through its platform Drink Sensibly (DS), has launched a three-week social media campaign themed ‘When You Drive, Never Drink’ to educate consumers and their loved ones on the importance of responsible consumption during the holiday season.

Since 2012, the annual campaign has engaged 580,000 consumers to promote the importance of moderate consumption. This year, the brewer’s campaign will serve to help consumers understand their consumption limits and appoint a designated driver for a safe, memorable night out. The campaign will also promote responsible drinking by giving consumers the opportunity to spread the message of ‘When You Drive, Never Drink’ and influence their peers through weekly contests with RM30,000 worth of giveaways.

“As a brewer, we promote the enjoyment of our products in moderation and place importance on working with like-minded partners to instil a sensible drinking culture amongst our consumers. With the DS platform, we are able to creatively remind our consumers how to keep themselves and others safe through responsible drinking, and we aim to affect impactful change by inspiring our consumers to make better decisions through fun and simple, yet important tips and tricks. This year’s campaign in particular reinforces the importance of having a designated driver on a night out of celebrations,” says Renuka Indrarajah, Corporate Affairs & Legal Director, Heineken Malaysia.

The annual festive campaign will run on Drink Sensibly MY’s Facebook page from now until Jan 3, 2020. It will continue to feature the five tips to drink sensibly: EAT, MOVE, HYDRATE, PACE and TAXI HOME through interactive visuals. The campaign will also host creative contests to drive the importance of designated drivers as part of the campaign theme ‘When You Drive, Never Drink’. Each week, participants will stand a chance to win attractive prizes including Xiaomi YI Smart Dash Camera, staycations at Glamz@Genting, limited-edition Heineken merchandise and GRAB vouchers to ensure people reach their destinations safely.

DS is also enlisting the help of two social media influencers: Dennis Yin and Olivia Shyan to amplify awareness and engagement with the campaign. To date, the brewer has channelled RM6.8 million to advocate responsible consumption through its Drink Sensibly platform and Heineken®. Its Heineken® brand continues to stay committed to investing 10% of its media spend on inspiring consumers not to mix drink and drive through on ground and online activations.

Rewards

Drink Sensibly is rewarding responsible consumers with prizes for participants of the ‘When You Drive, Never Drink’ campaign from now until Jan 3, 2020. Prizes will be announced weekly. To enter, simply follow DS Facebook where contests will be announced weekly on www.facebook.com/drinksensiblyMY. You can follow the DS friends too: Dennis Yin – @DennisYin and Olivia Shyan – @oliviashyan.