THOMSON Hospital Kota Damansara (THKD) has made available a ‘drive thru’ service for Covid-19 testing at its premises starting March 23.

The Hospital has been providing Covid-19 PCR swab tests to the public since late February; this latest service offering is intended to make the Covid19 test more convenient and accessible to members of the community, offering peace of mind as well as aiding in early detection.

THKD chief executive officer Wan Nadiah Wan Mohd Yaakob said: “Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara believes that widespread screening is a key strategy to combat the outbreak of Covid-19. Therefore we are committed to offering this screening to as many people as possible.

“A further advantage of a drive thru test is that customers can maintain social distancing, further safeguarding the health and safety of customers and staff.”

Should you be interested in this service, do note that an appointment is required to obtain the drive thru Covid-19 test, which will be available

at THKD from 8am to 8pm daily.

Once the samples have been taken, customers will be informed of their results within 48 to 72 hours. The cost of the test is RM580 nett.

Members of the public are welcome to make an appointment by getting in touch with THKD through WhatsApp at 018-211 1175.

The Hospital also offers medical and surgical services from over 100 reputable specialist consultants covering more than 53 medical and

surgical sub-specialties.