Durable work companion

THROUGHOUT 2020, many business owners digitalised their operations to enable employees to continue working away from the office.

Aligned with these needs, Acer Malaysia has introduced the Acer TravelMate P4 that offers a balance of performance and durability with critical business features.

Designed with professionals and businesses in mind, the business grade Acer TravelMate P4 packs all the horsepower and up to 15.5-hour battery life into a 17.9mm durable semi-metal chassis that weighs only 1.41kg.

Powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processors with 8GB of RAM and 512GB superfast M.2 PCIe SSD, Acer TravelMate P4 also buffers upgrade space for users’ future needs.

As video conference calls have become a daily routine, Acer has equipped the TravelMate P4’s 14-inch FHD IPS display with the standard 720p HD HDR camera that comes with camera shutter to keep the lens blocked and privacy protected when the camera is not in use.

It also comes with advanced Intel Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) technology that offers smoother wireless experience of up to three times faster speeds than standard Wi-Fi 5.