HAVE you been longing for that dream holiday? The latest smartphone or planning to renovate your house, but it has not materialised because you have not saved up enough?

With the IOI LiVO Referral Programme by IOI Properties Group, you have an opportunity to earn some extra income.

“Since the launch of the IOI LiVO Customer Loyalty app, we have seen a huge increase in engagement with our loyal customers. They have been actively sharing and promoting their positive experiences with family and friends.

“This enables them to earn a significant side income. At the same time, it will allow us to expand our sales network,” said Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of IOI Properties Jason Tie.

To make things more interesting, the programme is open to everyone besides IOI LiVO members.

To take part in the programme, you just need to register online as a referrer. Once this is done, you can start to refer purchasers and leave the rest to the IOI Properties’ sales staff. It cannot get easier than this.

Anyone can be a potential customer – family members, friends, even colleagues. You can either accompany them to the respective IOI Galleria located in various IOI Properties townships or they can go on their own.

Those who go on their own can quote the referrer’s name and mobile number to the sales consultant as a verification procedure.

After that, there is absolutely nothing else that you will need to do as the sales consultant will take it from there by explaining everything about the property of choice.

This will include arranging for site visits and attending to the conclusion of the sale.

As for the reward, the referrer will be entitled to an incentive for each successful referral.

There is no limit to the number of people you can refer. The more you refer, the more you gain! So, this will be the perfect time to scan through the address book and look for people that you know who may be in the market for buying a new property.

The IOI LiVO Referral Programme ends on Dec 31. If you need more details or to register as a referrer, log on to www.ioiproperties.com.my/referral.