Eat till you drop!

MERDEKA DAY, also known as Hari Kebangsaan, is generally a day of celebration that unites Malaysians. Celebrate this day of immense national pride as you tuck into a tantalising spread of mouth-watering food items that are bound to trigger the senses and satisfy the palate.

On Aug 31 and Sept 16, treat yourself and delight your taste buds with this amazing Merdeka All-You-Can-Eat special promotion at Bronx 5 & 6!

Located at the West Tower on the 14th floor of Berjaya Times Square Hotel, Kuala Lumpur, Bronx 5 & 6 boasts of an extensive menu selection and seasonal themed buffet spreads.

This special dining arrangement serves an array of distinct local favourites and delectable international cuisine. Indulge in fantastic flavours brought to life by the hotel’s specialty chefs.

Among the dishes on the menu are seafood on ice, sup soto ayam madura, deep-fried fish fillet with assam sauce, beef skewer, yee fu noodles with chicken, prawn ball skewers, ayam masak merah, jackfruit rendang pizza, chicken & beef satay, roasted leg of lamb, deep-fried boneless chicken with Thai chili mayo, Pacific meatballs in tomato concasse, Honey glazed chicken wing, mackerel fish curry with okra, mee rebus, oven baked chicken roulade, a fast-cook noodles station and pasta station, cucur udang, salads, soups, stir-fried vegetables, bubur pengat durian, croissant caramel butter pudding, chocolate fountain, ice kacang, assorted ice-creams and other mouth-watering desserts.

The Merdeka Themed Hi Tea is available on Aug 31 and Sept 16 from 12.30pm to 4pm and is priced at RM63 nett for adults, and RM32 nett for senior citizens above 60 and children aged four to 11.

As an added bonus, those born on Aug 31 and Sept 16 will get one dine for free when accompanied by two full paying adults; while birthday patrons who are accompanied by one full paying adult will be entitled to a 50% discount.

Take note that the buy-four-free-one promotion is applicable for full paying adults.

For reservations, call or WhatsApp 018-2117 399 / 03-2117 8133 or log-on to: www.berjayahotel.com/kualalumpur