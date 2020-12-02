Educating Malaysians on gum disease

RECOGNISING the need to improve Malaysians’ oral health literacy, parodontax, the gum protection toothpaste by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Consumer Healthcare, recently launched a nationwide campaign – The Time Is Now – to educate and encourage consumers to fight against the devastating progression of gum disease.

GSK Consumer Healthcare Malaysia general manager Bryan Wong (above) said: “Healthy gums are key to maintaining a healthy mouth, where gums work as the foundation for the teeth. Hence, it is important to be aware of the signs of gum disease so that one can act before the problems become irreversible.

“At an early stage, gum disease can seem unassuming; as a result, most sufferers regardless of age, ignore it and do not obtain early treatment.

“As a brand that has a long history of protecting gum health, paradontax, through The Time Is Now campaign aims to raise awareness and educate Malaysians on the need to prevent gum disease and manage it more effectively.”

Adopting a holistic approach to inspire people to take action, the campaign covers consumer and retail engagements on broadcast, digital, as well as social platforms since July 2020 – urging sufferers to fight the devastating progression of gum disease as the clock is ticking and the time to act is now.

The Time Is Now campaign will be extended to all Malaysians via parodontax website, parodontax and Watsons digital platforms (Facebook and Instagram), and selected Watsons stores to support and increase Malaysians’ access to health knowledge which will help to enhance the quality of life of the overall population.