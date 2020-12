LIKE most Malaysians, Morinaga Milk Malaysia (MMM) is concerned about the escalation of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country and is aware that it has been a tough year for many.

Touched by the story of talented Malaysian violinist, Endang Hyder, who intended to sell off her German violin for RM20,000 to take care of her diabetic father who also recently became a double amputee, MMM presented a cheque amounting to RM 20,000 to her father, Zainuddin Ottok at his residence in Kampar, Perak

With the slogan “For a Greater Loving, Caring and Healthy Morinaga Family”, MMM stated that this contribution is a part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

“At first, we were moved by her filial piety and wished to help Endang by buying the violin from her. However, we totally understand that the violin is so precious and sentimental to her, so we also surprised her by presenting the violin as a gift,” said MMM Managing Director Brenda Liew.

MMM further encourages fellow Malaysians to continue to care and extend a helping hand wherever possible, especially towards those who have been badly affected by the pandemic, as the music industry is one of the many industries that have been badly affected.