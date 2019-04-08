Employee-focused work culture

FOR its commitment in employee benefits and work-life balance initiatives, AirAsia nabbed an excellence in the workplace award at the Asean HR Awards 2019 on Apr 5, 2019. Selected by a panel of judges from a wide range of industries, the airline company’s commitment in providing support for working parents also played a part in the award win.

The latter can be seen through AirAsia’s Krista@RedQ. The 413 square metre childcare centre includes four classrooms, a nursing lounge, sick bay, child-sized toilets, indoor and outdoor play areas, along with learning aids and multimedia facilities.

In addition to the childcare centre, RedQ houses a medical clinic, physiotherapy lab, a gym complete with personal trainers, sleeping pods, a subsidised cafeteria, T&Co coffee bar, salad bar, and leisure facilities such as a basketball court and mini golf course.

“We are proud to be recognised as a company that puts people and families first. We now have around 60 parents with children at Krista@RedQ, giving them peace of mind while they continue to work,” said AirAsia Group Chief People and Culture Officer Varun Bhatia.

The award was presented to AirAsia Head of Facilities Catherine Kok by Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof as part of the Anugerah Personaliti Industri dan Usahawan Malaysia that honours outstanding HR personalities and employers.