7-ELEVEN Malaysia recently concluded its annual CSR initiative, #BuatBaikTogether, to support disadvantaged communities across the nation.

For six weeks, from Sept 25 to Nov 6, 2018, customers were encouraged to support the campaign by contributing necessities such as food, beverages, household essentials and other supplies purchased from 7-Eleven Malaysia stores, and to drop the items into contribution boxes placed in more than 2,260 stores nationwide.

The campaign successfully collected RM2,074,323.55 worth of supplies consisting of food and non-food products such as groceries, canned food, biscuits and snacks, non-alcoholic beverages, and medical supplies.

The contributions were gathered and distributed to 165 charity homes and non-profit organisations nationwide.

In conjunction with Breast Cancer Awareness month in October, the campaign successfully raised RM10,000.00 for CSR partner Breast Cancer Foundation through the contribution of 10 cents for each purchase of a selected partner brand listed by 7-Eleven Malaysia.

Formerly known as Pride Foundation, the Breast Cancer Foundation has been at the forefront of breast cancer awareness, empowerment and support programmes for breast cancer patients and survivors.

“We are grateful to receive this donation from 7-Eleven Malaysia and would like to thank everyone who contributed to this year’s #BuatBaikTogether campaign. This donation will go into the Breast Cancer Patient Fund, a fund set up especially to support breast cancer patients,” said Razlan Patrick, Business Development Manager of Breast Cancer Foundation.

Marketing General Manager of 7-Eleven Malaysia, Ronan Lee said this is the second year of the #BuatBaikTogether campaign.

“We are sincerely grateful for the support of our customers in contributing for this charitable cause. We are pleased with the positive impact and results of the campaign this year, and hope that our loyal customers will continue to join us in our endeavours to support more underprivileged communities.”

#BuatBaikTogether is an annual program under 7-Eleven Malaysia’s Community Care, a non-profit entity set up to implement corporate responsibility and philanthropic initiatives in support of underprivileged groups and to sustain environmental conservation efforts.