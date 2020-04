MAGGI CukupRasa celebrates Malaysian women and their ability and courage to carry multiple responsibilities both at home and at work.

In conjunction with International Women’s Day, MAGGI CukupRasa’s “Tak Kenal, Tak Cinta” campaign continues into its second year with a committed purpose to inspire, encourage and empower women from all walks of life, to go beyond and build their confidence to pursue their dreams and aspirations.

“Encouraging Malaysian women to build their confidence to try new things is truly this campaign’s intention,” says Juan Aranols, chief executive officer, Nestle (Malaysia) Berhad.

“Nestle is a strong advocate of diversity and inclusivity. We embrace this within our dynamic culture every day. MAGGI through ‘Tak Kenal, Tak Cinta’ embodies this spirit and we are confident that Malaysian women will feel supported to take on new challenges, and to achieve their goals – whether in the workplace or creating delicious meals at home.”

The “Tak Kenal, Tak Cinta” campaign video features Datin Eina Azman, brand ambassador of MAGGI CukupRasa along with three other inspirational Malaysian women, Anne Idris, Nadeera Ismail, and Norjiah Jeeffery. All of them have overcome difficult situations by having the courage to try something new or different which ultimately led to a positive outcome in their lives.