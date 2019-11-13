Enchanced formulation

  1. The Sun Daily
Improved with a mild vanilla taste and less sugar, the Morinaga Chil-kid formula is now more oishi! A formula that has an appropriate supply of nutrients for supporting the growth and development of a child, Morinaga Chil-kid also contains essential nutrients such as GOS, AA, DHA, Nucleotides, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B6, Vitamin E and C, Taurine, Calcium, Iron, Zinc and selenium.

Produced and fully imported from a state-of-the-art plant in Netherlands using modern Japanese technology and stringent double-safety standards, Morinaga Chil-kid is also Halal-certified.

Morinaga Milk Malaysia is also offering a special price for first time users purchasing a Morinaga Chil-kid 700g where the formula can be bought at RM20 from its lowered retail price of RM55. Those interested should leave their details at www.oz-marketing.com/tpv.

For the year-end holiday season, Morinaga Milk Malaysia is extending their wishes in the form of a free Moo Moo Coin Bank for customers that purchase four boxes of Morinaga Chil-kid 700g or three tins of Morinaga Chil-kid 900g in a single receipt.

Three designs are available for collection in the form of football in yellow, sepak takraw in white and badminton in blue. Additionally, a free Morinaga Calendar 2020 will be given away with purchases of the Morinaga Chil-kid. This promotion is applicable from November onwards at all states in Malaysia while stocks last.

For more information, follow MorinagaMilkMalaysia and KeluargaMorinagaMalaysia on Facebook, or visit www.mori2u.com.

