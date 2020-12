FOUR outstanding individuals have been awarded grants of up to RM33,000 for their creative projects by the Krishen Jit Fund. The grant recipients of the 2020 Krishen Jit Fund are Catriona Maddocks (RM10,000), Jowin Foo (RM8,000), Leong Yoke Mee (RM8,000), and Aw See Wee (RM7,000).

This year’s Krishen Jit Fund received 75 applications for projects ranging from dance, theatre, film, video, publication, visual arts, music, education, training, research and interdisciplinary work.

The Krishen Jit Fund was introduced by ASTRO together with Five Arts Centre in commemoration of the late Datuk Krishen Jit and is aimed to provide deserving arts practitioners with monetary aid to pursue projects in the Arts. One of the main objectives of Krishen’s pioneering work was celebrating original Malaysian creativity in as varied and alternative ways as possible in all the areas of the arts.

His ground-breaking theatre practice straddled and brought together a wide range of contrasting spheres, producing projects that were inter-disciplinary, multi-cultural, multi-lingual, and experimental. Negotiating between academia and practice, tradition and contemporary pop culture, Hollywood and Bollywood, the mainstream and the marginalised, Krishen’s work articulated a Malaysian identity that was ever evolving and encouraged practitioners and audiences to reflect on their lives and societies.

This is the spirit of the Krishen Jit Fund. The fund works as an extension of this spirit to encourage and support creative work in Malaysia.