Encouraging female athleticism

Year after year, Barbie globally has honoured local role models whom inspire the next generation of girls to pursue their dreams and inspire their limitless potential. This year, Barbie is inspiring girls to pursue their dreams in the field of sports and reminding them they can be anything by honouring sports role models for their achievements.

In Malaysia, Barbie is celebrating five female athletes who have brought Malaysia pride through their athletic achievements to spur inspiration in young aspiring female athletes. Each athlete will share their words of inspiration aimed to inspire both girls and boys and to promote sports in the country.

The athletes in Malaysia that will be honoured are World Squash Champion Nicol David, artistic gymnast Farah Ann, bowler Shalin Zulkifli, diver Leong Mun Yee and short track speed skater Anja Chong.

“As the original girl empowerment brand, Barbie is dedicated to shining a spotlight on powerful, diverse role models to inspire the limitless potential in every girl,” said Mattel Barbie and Dolls SVP and Global Head Lisa McKnight.

“As sportswomen continue to set new records and take centre stage around the world, we are proud to honour these amazing women by amplifying their stories and achievements. In an effort to close the Dream Gap, we have a responsibility to show girls they can be anything on and off the field, court, mat and beyond.”

Also, from Sept 8 to 20, parents and kids can take joy as Barbie kick-starts the first in Southeast Asia, “Barbie World of Sports” at Sunway Putra Mall, along by a series of qualification off-sites around Klang Valley.

These activations will showcase sports-inspired activities and kids are able to experience being a real athlete, in line with the brand’s aim to bring out the athlete in every girl, inspiring them to break boundaries and set records.

Some of the exciting line-ups:

> Barbie® World of Sports Concourse Activities at Sunway Putra Mall

> Barbie® You Can Be A Surfer: Enter the AR world and show off surfing skills on Barbie’s wii surfer board!

> Barbie® You Can Be A Basketball Player: Ready, set and go! Throw the basketball into the loop! Here’s a tip, aim high to wing it!

> Barbie® You Can Be A Gymnast: Burn off the energy jumping on the trampoline. If you are too tired jumping, then swirl and twirl all the day!

> Barbie® You Can Be A Martial Art Master: A good balancing is must for the sport. Master the art as it gives a strong self-confidence!

> Barbie® You Can Be A Soccer Player: Who says girls can’t play soccer? Aim and kick the ball and score for the highest points.

> Barbie® You Can Be A Ping Pong Player: Experience a slide like never before at Barbie’s Ping Pong slide.

> Barbie® You Can Be A Vlogger: Experience to be a vlogger for a day to record on the sports news updates.

“Being a community centric mall, we provide a platform for young kids to imagine and discover themselves through our edutainment activities, and we hope this activation would inspire girls to pursue their own dreams in the field of sports“ said Sunway Putra Mall General Manager Danny Lee.

Furthermore, kids will able to participate in the qualifying rounds across the region, where winners will compete in the Grand Finals at Sunway Pyramid on Oct 17.

