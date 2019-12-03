Enjoy 30% savings on best-selling household products at MR.D.I.Y.

THERE are more reasons for Malaysians to celebrate this year-end festive season as home improvement retailer, MR.D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad (MR.D.I.Y.), is offering up to 30% savings on some of its best-selling products during the Promosi Poket Selamat 6 campaign, happening throughout the month of December.

From Dec 1 to 31, customers can head over to any MR.D.I.Y. store or visit its online store, www.mrdiy.com.my, to enjoy savings of up to 30% on more than 20 high-demand products across seven categories: (Household; Electrical; Car Accessories; Furnishing; Stationery & Sports; Toys; and Computer & mobile phone accessories).

Among the products on discount are household essentials such as laundry baskets and bathroom racks; home enhancement items including wall stickers, cushions and carpets; as well as car and motorcycle accessories such as steering wheel covers, wiper blade sets, and motorcycle covers. Also on offer are kitchen and mini cashier ice cream play sets; stationery products such as tote bags and A5 notebooks; as well as computer and mobile phone accessories must-haves like earphones, charger sets and USB fans, among others.

Aside from Promosi Poket Selamat 6, MR.D.I.Y. is also collaborating with TNG Digital Sdn Bhd to offer customers even more savings in December. Customers who use their Touch ’n Go eWallet to pay for purchases of at least RM30 will enjoy RM5 off at selected MR.D.I.Y. stores.

“This is our sixth time running Promosi Poket Selamat, which is our way of showing appreciation for our loyal customers. The products selected for this campaign are among our Malaysian customers’ favourite household staples, and are some of our best-selling products,“ said MR.D.I.Y. Marketing vice president Andy Chin.

“Our collaboration with TNG Digital is another way of giving more to our customers, by putting them first and providing them greater convenience. Customers will enjoy more savings and less hassle using this cashless payment method when they do their shopping with us during this year-end festive season,” Chin added.

The home improvement retailer serves more than seven million customers monthly at their 570 stores across Malaysia as well as through their online store.

Enjoy this Promosi Poket Selamat 6 campaign by visiting the nearest MR.D.I.Y. store today or log on to www.mrdiy.com.my to buy online, or go to Facebook (@mrdiy2u) or Instagram (@mrdiy2u) to find out more.