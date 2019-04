CARLSBERG has embarked on a nationwide “Pop and Win” promotion from April to June, where beer lovers stand a chance to win cool limited edition accessories.

So how does one stand a chance to win these cool prizes? For starters, just collect “Pop and Win” Carlsberg Smooth Draught bottle caps with every purchase of a 580ml big bottle. In total, you need to collect 24 bottle caps to redeem a limited edition Carlsberg Smooth Draught branded Bluetooth headset.

To get more of your favourite beer, you can redeem 12 bottle caps for a 320ml can of Carlsberg Smooth Draught from April to May at participating coffee shops, food courts and hawker centres.

Beer lovers also stand a chance to get a free Carlsberg Smooth Draught can-shaped bluetooth speaker with every purchase of a 11-can Carlsberg Smooth Draught 320ml pack in supermarkets and hypermarkets from May to June.

Also, don’t miss out on the chance to win a wireless earpiece when you buy RM15 worth of Carlsberg Smooth Draught in bottles or cans at participating convenience stores or when you purchase two buckets of Carlsberg Smooth Draught pints (325ml) from pubs, bars and restaurants.

For more information, check out www.facebook.com/CarlsbergMY or visit www.probablythebest.com.my.