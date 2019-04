MALAYSIA Airlines’ frequent flyer programme, Enrich, has embarked on a partnership with leading home-grown F&B brand - Serai Group, to offer exciting rewards to all its members.

The event on April 18, 2019 at Serai in Pavilion, Kuala Lumpur, was attended by representatives from the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, as well as top-tier Enrich members.

Through the new partnership, Enrich members will be able to earn and redeem Enrich Miles when they dine at all Serai restaurants in Malaysia. Additionally, members will be able to enjoy these perks at all other Serai Group outlets, including Jibby & Co, Jibby East and Jibby Chow.

“Serai is the perfect partner for Enrich, as both brands represent the best of Malaysia. Good food brings people together, so this partnership is a great way to reward and create a memorable dining experience for our members,” said Malaysia Airlines Group Chief Customer Experience and Marketing Officer Lau Yin May.

In celebration of the partnership, Lau announced that members will be able to earn double the miles when they dine in at any one of Serai Group’s outlets from Apr 19 to May 31, 2019.

During this period, Enrich and Serai Group members will be treated to complimentary dining at Serai Group restaurants of their choice worth RM1,000 when these members take part in the “Party of 10” contest.

Enrich members will first need to dine in at any participating Serai Group restaurants and spend a minimum of RM50 to be eligible for the contest. A total of six weekly winners will be selected throughout the contest period.

“We are honoured to be the first F&B group to allow Enrich members to earn-and-redeem miles under the Enrich programme. Our vision is to expand Serai Group internationally, and we look forward to serving Enrich members and loyal customers from around the globe authentic Malaysian cuisine,” said Serai Group managing director Najib Hamid.