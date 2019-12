As one of the largest coffee brands and chains in Malaysia, Starbucks Malaysia sees its stores as a platform and an effective way to influence and communicate with the public and customers. This was according to Starbucks Malaysia and Brunei CSR manager Rina Siew.

“We have organised a few activities and programmes, such as the existing programme where customers can get an RM2 discount by bringing their own Starbucks tumbler to our stores. It’s been going on for a few years, where customers don’t use paper or plastic cups,” she said.

In an interview with theSun, Siew was asked on the coffee chain’s CSR and green initiatives, where the corporate social responsibility manager took the time to explain everything the company has done in line with global trends that skewed towards the environment.

“The waste from coffee grounds created after making beverages, where instead of throwing it away, we actually pack them and give it away for free to customers or the public as the by-product is a very good compost agent for soil”.

The same “waste” is also used in Starbucks Malaysia’s edible gardens, such as the ones in Taman Ikan Emas and Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA), which according to Siew was done after conducting programmes on how to make compost through these coffee grounds.

Other green initiatives has seen the coffee chain replacing their once iconic green plastic straws to biodegradable straws in a move that is not relegated to only Malaysia but globally in a concentrated effort to eliminate single-use plastic straws.

“This year we partnered with YWCA, where after a customer finishes their coffee, they can donate the empty packaging back to our store. This gives them a 10% discount on their next whole beans purchase,” Siew continued.

It is a way that Starbucks Malaysia is “closing the cycle” in order to promote upcycling while also helping the B40 community, where the ladies from these low-income communities help in selling the pouches made by the girls from the same community through the vocational training under YWCA.

The pouches are personalised as the vocational training equips these girls with the necessary skills to do so.

“These girls either couldn’t afford to continue their studies, dropped out or had to start working early to support their families. YWCA took these girls in and equipped them with important skills, such as the sewing classes.”

Siew further explained that in the classes excess fabric is used as inner-linings for the bags instead of being thrown away, and that the new merchandise will be sold in every Starbucks store from January next year onwards.

Last year, Starbucks Malaysia collaborated with the not-for-profit environmental organisation EcoKnights, from where the Starbucks Green Outreach Programme was rolled out.

“What we did was every month would see ‘green workshops’ that educated customers in waste management, cooking oil-to-soap conversion and eco-enzymes classes being conducted,” she said, explaining that the free workshops were open to customers and the public.

“If you wanted to attend classes like these, usually social enterprises would charge you a fee to learn these programmes. We provide it for free.”