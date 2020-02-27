Epitome of luxury

CROCKFORDS at Resorts World Genting emerges yet again as Malaysia’s only Forbes Five-Star Property in the 2020 Star Awards.

Highlighting a total of seven hotels in the country, the annual Forbes Star Rating list includes Genting Grand and Maxims, where the former upholds its three-year Forbes Four-Star Property status and the latter its Forbes Recommended Property.

Forbes Travel Guide is a world-renowned global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas, and is recognised for creating the original concept of Five-Star service.

According to CEO of Forbes Travel Guide Filip Boyen: “We have been committed to championing genuine Five-Star service for more than 60 years, and this year’s winners, as always, exemplify the very highest standards in hospitality.”

Dripping in elegance and grandeur, Crockfords – set amidst the crisp mountaintop air of Resorts World Genting – commits to offer luxury and world-class experiences for guests.