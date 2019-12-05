Essilor gives better vision

OVER the years, Essilor has invented many innovations that revolutionalised the spectacle lenses catering to different vision needs of all age groups such as Varilux, the first progressive lens in the world, placing spectacle wearers in the heart of innovation with Wearers Tests.

The innovation brought by Crizal, an Anti-Reflection coating, provides UV protection and vision clarity against reflection, smudges, water and dust including protection against the harmful blue light. Eyezen is an innovation designed to protect eyes from visual fatigue linked to new digital behaviours while supporting the changing lifestyles of today’s consumers.

Essilor (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd is reaching out to consumers with Essilor’s new See More Do More campaign to educate and empower consumers on the importance to seek vision correction, to protect and enhance the clarity of their vision with the right choice of lenses.

To generate consumer interest, Essilor is now offering consumers a chance to win a lucky draw with a RM10,000 travel voucher as grand prize and 10 consolation prizes of a RM300 petrol gift card with any purchase of a pair of Essilor lenses.

This offer is valid from now until Dec 31. Lucky winners will be notified via email and/or phone to collect their prizes.

Learn more about the Essilor Travel Giveaway by visiting your preferred eye care professional or leading optical shop, or log on https://www.essilor.com.my/ essilor-contest.