EU YAN SANG celebrated its 140th anniversary with a grand charity gala dinner and raised RM1.228 million for the Tunku Azizah Fertility Foundation (TAFF).

Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, and Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah graced the event held at Berjaya Times Square Hotel on Sept 20.

Tunku Azizah is the founder of TAFF which was established in 2004 to help childless couples from low-income households obtain medical treatment for their fertility and reproductive health issues via financial aid provided by the foundation.

In her speech, Tunku Azizah spoke about her own challenges in trying to conceive. She added that TAFF would not have been founded if not for the support of her husband, and thanked Al-Sultan Abdullah.

Tunku Azizah also said TAFF rhymes with the word “tough” and said it was tough to get funds for the cause and thanked the generous donors for their contribution.

The proceeds from the charity gala dinner were raised from the pre-sale of dinner tables and from a key highlight of the night with the auctioning of a pair of signature stilettos together with a matching handbag specially designed by Datuk Jimmy Choo.

The bid which began at RM45,000 was won by Berjaya group founder Tan Sri Vincent Tan who offered RM100,000. Upon winning the bid, Tan surprised everyone by saying that he would gift the exclusively designed items to Tunku Azizah who has given “life to so many couples” with the establishment of TAFF.

“You truly deserve all the praise from all of us for what you have done,” said Tan to Tunku Azizah.

“Eu Yan Sang is honoured to celebrate its 140th anniversary with a meaningful charity dinner in support of TAFF’s mission. Our arrival at this remarkable anniversary milestone is reflective of our strong dedication towards our corporate philosophy of caring for mankind and delivering wellness for all,” said Eu Yan Sang Malaysia’s chairman Datuk Anne Eu.

Eu Yan Sang International Ltd’s Group CEO and executive director Aaron Boey said since 1879 to date, the company remains committed in making traditional Chinese medicine more relevant by providing healthcare solutions that are effective and of the highest quality.

“Equally important is our commitment to making a lasting, life-enhancing impact on the society we live in, by contributing back through worthy causes,” said Boey.

The night ended with the ‘Stars of The West End Sing the Rock Musicals!’ performed by thespians from London’s West End.