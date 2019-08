EU Yan Sang has chosen SJK ( C ) Parit Keliling in Malacca as the 2019 beneficiary of its annual “One Year, One School” campaign which was launched 15 years ago.

In line with the company’s principles of caring for mankind and giving back to society, Eu Yan Sang launched the initiative to raise funds for one school every year, with the objective of providing a better learning environment for students, and better facilities for teachers to conduct their lessons.

Eu Yan Sang Malaysia’s managing director Eric Chiu said the company has raised more than RM2 million for the campaign over the past 15 years, which was used to help 14 schools nationwide. He said the company initiates its outreach programme based on a list of schools provided by the Education Ministry.

Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching said the ministry recommends a list of schools in need of funds for the company to choose from every year.

For SJK (C) Parit Keliling, Eu Yan Sang has committed RM100,000 to help the school in its fundraising drive to build a new building, and to repair the current 68-year-old dilapidated premise.

The students’ parents and the villagers in Parit Keliling are aiming to raise RM1 million through fundraising activities to build the new two-storey building.

“We are helping to initiate the programme and encourage the public to donate. On our part, we have put donation boxes in our 80 retail outlets nationwide,” said Chiu.

For every box of Eu Yan Sang’s Essence of Chicken with Ginkgo Biloba extract sold, a specific amount from the proceeds will go towards the school’s building fund.

To raise funds for the campaign, the company is organising a singing contest for senior citizens at Jonker Street on Nov 1. While the school will hold a fundraising dinner at Lucky Palace Melaka on Nov 22, this year.

Donations for the school’s building fund can be channelled toMaybank account: 554035400304. Donations via cash or cheque can be made to “Lembaga Pengelola SEK ( C) Parit Keliling” and dropped off at donation boxes placed in Eu Yan Sang’s retail outlets. The campaign ends on Nov 17.