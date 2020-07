SAMSUNG Malaysia is bringing a new splash of colour to the Galaxy Buds+ family: Red! Bright red, one of the boldest colours out there, provides users a variety of styles that cater to consumer’s need for expression and individuality.

For a pair of true wireless earbuds, the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ bring seamlessly-tuned audio to your ears. It brings you a new way to experience sound with smooth tunes and deep beats.

It also provides a great user experience with a battery life of up to 11 hours of play time, fast charging of 3-minutes-to-1-hour playback, and wireless charging Powershare.