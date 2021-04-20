Fast & efficient

ACER Malaysia has just introduced the face-lifted Nitro 5 powered by up to AMD Ryzen 9 5900 HX mobile processor to deliver fast and efficient performance, while the Nitro QG241Y P monitor featuring rapid 165hz refresh rate with HDR10 support. Along with these new members into Nitro family, Acer Malaysia is also holding a Zero to Nitro campaign that allows Malaysian to participate and stand a chance to bring home a monitor!

“We believe 2021 will be a better year for everybody. As we continue to rise above challenges, launch new products and maintain our position in the IT industry, I would like to thank all of you for your strong support. Our latest Nitro 5 is powered by AMD Ryzen Series 5000 Mobile processor which allows you to conquer games and tasks alike,” said Johnson Seet, Director of Consumer Business, Product and Marketing, Acer Malaysia.

Acer Nitro 5

Acer’s popular Nitro 5 gaming laptop gets a significant upgrade with an up to AMD Ryzen 9 5900 HX mobile processor and up to NVIDIAÆ GeForce RTX 3080, to give a powerful combination ideal for gaming enthusiasts. Rounding out this powerful CPU/GPU combo are two slots for M.2 PCIe and two more for the 3200MHz DDR4 slots that allow gamers to improve RAM capacity up to 32GB. As speed is most important for gamers, Acer Nitro 5 comes with Wi-Fi 6 and Killer Ethernet E2600 support.

With 80% screen-to-body ratio and 7.02mm narrow bezels, the new Nitro 5 has a 15.6-inch display that supports up to 165Hz refresh rate on QHD resolution. For gamers who seek a higher refresh rate, it can support up to 360Hz refresh rate on FHD resolution. With a 3 ms response time, visuals are clean with minimal ghosting.

Acer Nitro QG241Y P

At the same time, Acer also announced the Acer Nitro QG241Y P monitor equipped with 23.8-inch VA panel that supports up to 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms VRB response time for speedy frame rendering. With AMD FreeSync Premium technology, Acer Nitro QG241Y P allows gamers to enjoy smooth and tear-free visual experience even with fast-moving objects racing across the screen.