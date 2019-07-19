FCUC seeks to produce eco-friendly graduates

HELD at 1 Utama Shopping Centre, First City University College’s (FCUC) SEQUENCE 2019 showcase event celebrated the talents of its graduating students and more importantly highlighted the topic of environmental sustainability.

Inaugurated in 2003, SEQUENCE is an annual showcase event that provides final year students from FCUC’s Graphic Design, Interior Architecture and Design as well as the Furniture and Product Design Bachelor Degree programmes the opportunity to display their projects to the public.

The programmes are offered in partnership with Nottingham Trent University’s (NTU) School of Art and Design and School of Architecture, Design and the Built Environment. Based in the UK, the university carries a proud tradition in providing excellent education in Design for more than 150 years.

Themed “Discover Beyond Curiosity”, SEQUENCE 2019’s was eco-themed, aiming to drive home the importance of protecting the environment so that the next generation might have enough resources to use.

With this idea in mind, each of the 120 final year design students worked passionately to create their unique and individual works of art. “This showcase event represents our graduating design students’ vision of being responsible eco-friendly designers,” said First City UC director Tan Sri Dr Teo Chiang Liang.

“At First City UC, we recognise the importance of sustainability and believe this is supported by three pillars; economic, environmental and social – from a company’s perspective they are Profits, Planet and People (3Ps). In fact, at the Campus we harvest rain water for general cleaning of the premises, watering the plants, and producing ice at night to cool all the campus air-conditioners,” Teo added.

In-line with the vision of becoming eco-friendly designers, students from the Fashion Marketing Bachelor Degree programme held a fashion show that featured eco-themed costumes. The stage backdrop, display pedestals and even the name cards above each display rack were made using eco-friendly materials.

The SEQUENCE showcase event also functions as a gateway for students to begin their design careers, as they are given the opportunity to interact with specially invited representatives from various design companies.

In the past, students who have demonstrated exceptional quality in their works have been offered jobs even before graduation. The recognition given by industry guests during previous editions of the SEQUENCE showcase validates the competency, marketability and employability of all FDBE graduates.

Teo also took the opportunity to credit SEQUENCE’s organising committee, led by the Faculty’s Deputy Heads Dr Debbie Gan and Chua Huwi Huwi for working tirelessly to put together this year’s showcase event. The staff of FDBE were also commended for their selfless dedication in nurturing and educating their students.

In March this year, Preston Tew and his teammates from the Interior Architecture and Design Bachelor Degree programme bagged the Grand Prize in the Salon Centre for Media Excellence Interior Architecture Competition with a cash prize of USD10,000. As participants of the SEQUENCE 2019 showcase, they had the opportunity to once again put their superb design prowess on display.

One of the highlights from SEQUENCE 2019 was when Teo announced the list of First Class Honours recipients from among the participating students. All in all, a total of 9 students will receive this academic honour during the 2019 Convocation at One World Hotel.

Those interested in making an impact in the field of design may consider enrolling in First City UC’s Bachelor Degree and Diploma programmes in the September and October intakes respectively.

For students that sign up quickly, they will enjoy 50% off their tuition fee.

Located in the modern township of Bandar Utama in Petaling Jaya, Selangor, the eco-friendly urban campus is easily accessible via MRT as well as other forms of public transportation.

Boasting a proven track record of producing highly employable graduates over the last 30 years, FCUC’s impressive graduates can be attributed to its industry-relevant and Malaysian Qualification Agency-accredited curricula.