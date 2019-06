THRONGED by students from First City University College’s (FCUC) Faculty of Engineering and Computing, FCUC’s Innovation Day on May 30, 2019, saw a total of 52 projects being showcased by the university’s brightest students.

In line with the “Your Vision, Our Future” theme, the engineering and computing students from the Foundation, Diploma and Bachelor Degree programmes conceptualised and created various projects with the aim of potentially catching the eyes of representatives from FCUC’s industry partners.

Besides functioning as a form of final assessment for both engineering and computing students, 2019’s Innovation Day presented an opportunity for them to pitch their skills to potential employers.

As each showcase project had an attached QR code, interested industry representatives could easily download and view their resume.

Furthermore, each project stands the chance of being one of the Top 3 winners in the Engineering or Computing category. Winners will receive prize money, as well as a letter of commendation.

“For this year’s showcase event, our faculty has secured sponsors and industry partners such as E-Genting Sdn Bhd, Emerald Systems, JF Technology Berhad, NEM.io, OCK Group Berhad, Realme, Xstrategize Technologies Sdn Bhd, Cytron Technologies, Applicate Sdn Bhd and Favoriot Sdn Bhd. Moreover, I am happy that some of our alumni are returning as representatives of their own companies,” said Faculty of Engineering and Computing Dean Associate Professor Dr. Christine Lee.

Some of the notable exhibits from engineering students include Tee Khing Hua’s Fatigue Detection System which uses a smartphone application and Bluetooth technology to monitor a driver’s alertness and Ng Yin Yuan’s Autonomous Modular Robot, which has been programmed with an Intelligent Navigation System and Routing Algorithm to navigate around plantations in order to pick fruits effectively.

The exhibits from the computing students were just as equally impressive: Liem Shiaw Hong’s Commercial AI was designed to assist small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by providing affordable solutions to automate their business workflow, whereas Pang Hao Jie’s 3D Piano Guru allows people to learn the piano with Gesture Recognition Technology.

Innovation Day 2019 succeeded in its objectives as it motivated engineering and computing students from Foundation, Diploma and Bachelor Degree level to create projects that would best reflect what they have learned from their programmes. Moreover, some of the students’ projects will go on to contribute to the future development of both fields.

