Festive aid for the community

PART of Berjaya Times Square Kuala Lumpur’s (BTSKL) corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, the Gift of Kindness Campaign provided the orphans and old folks at Rumah Charis Homes with daily necessities this festive season.



Through these CSR programmes, BTSKL aims to instil awareness of the need to care, support and bring joy to children and senior citizens in celebrating this year’s Chinese New Year.



The initiative is an ongoing effort in fulfilling the company’s responsibility as a caring corporate citizen, and at the same time, foster closer relationships between the staff of Berjaya Times Square Kuala Lumpur and the community, especially the underprivileged.

