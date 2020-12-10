Festive goodies with Guinness

FED up with not getting presents you actually like at Christmas? Get what you really want this year with Guinness, Malaysia’s favourite Stout! Whether you’re searching for the perfect gift for that special someone – or just feel like treating yourself this festive season – you can’t go wrong with a limited-edition Guinness Christmas Gift Set.

Available exclusively on www.drinkies.my, there are three limited-edition Guinness Christmas Gift Sets to choose from: The Christmas Spirit, A Sweet Christmas, and Spice & Nice.

Each comes packed with Guinness Foreign Extra Stout, along with a selection of items to help bring a touch of Guinness magic to anyone’s festive celebrations.

The Christmas Spirit (RM119)

Bring out the Christmas spirit with the DIY Guinness cocktail kit, created by Guinness Mixologists.

This set contains one six-can (320ml) pack of Guinness Foreign Extra Stout, one six-can (320ml) pack of Apple Fox Cider, two Guinness Glasses, one Minted Syrup (60ml), one Chocolate Syrup (40ml) and one Recipe Card.

A Sweet Christmas (RM129)

Create sweet memories with family and friends with the Guinness Christmas cupcake mix, crafted by local bakers.

This set contains two six-can (320ml) packs of Guinness Foreign Extra Stout, one Cupcake Baking Tray, one Cupcake Premix (250g), one bag of Chocolate Chips (50g), one bag of Almond Slices (50g) and one Recipe Card.

Spice & Nice (RM139)

Add a dash of Christmas cheer to your dishes with the Guinness-infused sauces, freshly made by local chefs.

This set contains two six-can (320ml) packs of Guinness Foreign Extra Stout, one Cranberry & Sweet Chilli Jam (230g), one Guinness BBQ Sauce (230g) and one Mint Sauce (230g).

Each limited-edition Guinness Christmas Gift Set is available while stocks last – and with gifting season almost upon us, there’s no time to delay! Order yours at www.drinkies.my today.

Still didn’t get what you wanted for Christmas? Worry not! Guinness has you covered with the Guinness Gift Exchange.

Starting from Dec 26 to 31, tell Guinness the most disappointing gift you received this year and stand to get something much better in return – a festive bundle full of Guinness goodies.

Keep an eye on social media accounts at www.facebook.com/guinnessmalaysia and www.instagram.com/guinnessmy for more details.

Promotions are available to non-Muslims aged 21 and above only in selected geographical locations within Malaysia.

To purchase the Guinness Christmas Gift Sets, visit www.drinkies.my.

For a list of full terms and conditions and to find out more about the Guinness Gift Exchange, visit the website at www.facebook.com/guinnessmalaysia