‘TIS the season to be jolly and things couldn’t be jollier at Berjaya Times Square KL, as the shopping mall is celebrating the festive period to the fullest this year. The mall invites shoppers to spend RM50 in a single receipt to stand a chance to bring home a bonanza of prizes when shopping with them this Christmas.

In conjunction with its 17th Anniversary, Berjaya Times Square KL is rewarding all shoppers with awesome prizes, as there is no better way to spend Christmas when shoppers can possibly be their ten lucky weekly winners and take home RM1700 worth of shopping sprees.

Berjaya Times Square KL will also be giving out exciting giveaways in the form of RM170 shopping voucher for the first 100 shoppers. For parents, their wishes are also granted this Christmas, as free 100 Annual Passes from Berjaya Times Square Theme Park worth up to RM17000 will be given away.

To better invite the festivities, Berjaya Times Square KL is lighting up the season with a brilliant array of brightly-lit luminaries lights. With its aesthetic hanging Christmas light sculptures and stunning decorations, Jolly 17th Christmas promises to light up the spirit of shoppers and be a magical, super Instagram-able Christmas event.

As Christmas is one of the best times of the year, it brings families and friends together, providing much needed time to reflect and give thanks for the many wonderful things in their lives.

That does not disregard the reality that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought a wave of uncertainty to many.

Responding to the current situation, Berjaya Times Square Kuala Lumpur (BTSKL) is collaborating with Kechara Soup Kitchen Society as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts to help the communities for the underprivileged families and individuals, by supplying meals and basic provisions to cater for the needs of the community in the midst of the pandemic.

For more information, follow BerjayaTimesSquareKL on Facebook and Instagram, or visit www.berjayatimessquarekl.com