YAYASAN PETRONAS aims to inspire Malaysian students to become agents of change by transforming ideas into powerful solutions through its Sentuhan Harapan - All About Youth (AAY 2019) programme.

AAY 2019 will see students from 50 secondary schools in five states compete under the programme’s theme of “Reducing Carbon Emissions for a Better Future”.

The students from schools in Sabah, Sarawak, Terengganu, Melaka dan Johor will compete to develop and implement sustainable community projects, with support from their teachers and PETRONAS volunteers.

“We want to help develop citizens who care for the planet and embrace sustainable development by creating opportunities for students, particularly from rural areas, to turn their ideas into impactful inventions. They can transform concepts into action by applying their knowledge in science, technology, mathematics and engineering (STEM),” said Yayasan PETRONAS acting CEO Lita Osman.

With a new feature, AAY 2019’s Technology Toolbox, will enable students to develop a functional prototype to compete during the Chairman’s Circle championship in December, that offers a grand prize of RM30,000.

AAY is also aimed at supporting the government’s 60:40 target ratio of STEM-Arts enrollment as well as the country’s target to reduce carbon emissions.

Since 2014, AAY has reached more than 200 schools and 4,600 students. More than 150 PETRONAS volunteers or ‘buddies’ have nurtured, tutored and motivated participants. As a result, 200 impactful community projects have been successfully developed.