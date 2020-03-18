Financial aid for higher education

KUOK FOUNDATION BERHAD has announced its yearly offering of scholarships and awards to help needy Malaysian students who are studying at, or applying to, Malaysian and Singaporean public universities for full-time undergraduate studies in the academic year of 2020 and 2021.

Available scholarships in Malaysia include:

-> Kuok Keng Kang Scholarships for RM15,000 per annum;

-> Goh Ing Sing Agriculture Science Scholarships at Universiti Putra Malaysia for RM15,000 per annum;

-> Kuok Khoon Hong Scholarships for RM15,000 per annum;

-> Wilmar Scholarships for RM15,000 per annum.

Meanwhile, the scholarships for public universities in Singapore are the Kuok Foundation Scholarships for RM93,000 per annum.

Deserving candidates not selected for the above scholarships will be considered for the Kuok Foundation Loan-Grant Awards, which range from RM13,000 to RM15,000 per annum depending on the courses taken for public universities in Malaysia.

The loan portion for the latter is interest-free and repayable by monthly installments after graduation.

Online applications for these scholarships end on March 31.

To apply online, visit apply.kuokfoundation. org