CALLING all foodies and fans of Guinness, the Guinness Flavour by Fire Festival at Gasket Alley in Petaling Jaya has just what you need to heat up your weekend - featuring a selection of mouth-watering flame-grilled, roasted and barbequed dishes, live performances from some of KL’s hottest bands, games, contests and of course – plenty of cold, smooth Guinness Draught to pair it with.

Five chefs will be cooking up a storm over an open flame -they are celebrity chef Sapna Anand from “GOA by Sapna” and Sherson Lian and Johnny Fua from Kitchen Mafia and Pitmaster Kok Fung from Burnin’ Pit and Chef Suren Krishnan from Tipsy Boar.