PROFESSOR Dr Saw Sor Heoh has been appointed as the new vice-chancellor of First City University College effective Oct 1.

She has a first class Bachelor of Science (Hons) Physics and a PhD in Physics specialising in plasma confinement fusion energy technology from University of Malaya. She also has a Master of Arts in Educational Management from The University of Nottingham, United Kingdom.

With over 30 years of teaching, management and research experiences with private higher institutions of learning, Saw is among the pioneers in private higher education in Malaysia.

Her achievements and expertise include engineering education, academic quality assurance, ISO quality management systems, student learning enhancement, academic staff development and research capacity building.

She has successfully set-up ISO quality management system, pedagogical skills training and developed research capacity for two new private universities in Malaysia. She is also a member of the Malaysia Qualifications Agency for Standards: Master’s and Doctoral Degree by Research document task force.

Saw is an accomplished researcher in fusion technology with over 150 journal publications, research projects and PhD students. She founded numerous conferences and sits on various international advisory committees.

She has received various international grants including from the International Centre for Theoretical Physics, Trieste, Italy and the International Atomic Energy Agency, Vienna. She also led and participated in many national grants, has a patent filed for an innovative fusion energy device system and received the National Outstanding Educator Award 2015 from the Private Education Co-operative of Malaysia.

An international academic figure, Saw was awarded an Honorary Life Membership of the Turkish Science and Research Foundation, is the co-director of the Institute of Plasma Focus Studies, and was a consultant visiting professor to the Department of Mechanical and Nuclear Engineering, Kansas State University.

Dr Saw has served as an academic and held various educational administrator posts including deputy vice-chancellor and pro vice-chancellor of two private universities before joining First City UC.