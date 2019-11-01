First City UC soars to greater heights

FIRST City University College soared to greater heights when its students emerged as the second runners-up at the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Society Singapore University Ethics Challenge 2019 Regional Finals.

Edmond Yap Kam-Yuan, Ryan Chin Kit Hoe, Alaa Adil Ahmed Elbaz and Ong Zhi Ee previously emerged as Co- Champions during the National Round held in Kuala Lumpur.

With the exception of Ong, who is a Marketing student, the Faculty of Business, Hospitality and Communication students are from the Accounting & Finance programme.

Team leader, Yap explained that he initially brought the team together through their shared interest in financial topics. With his connections to professional financial bodies and his team’s enthusiasm for competitions, they were able to assemble almost instantly for the National Round.

After winning the National Round in Malaysia, the team felt reinvigorated and were eager to give their all for the upcoming Regional Round held in Singapore.

Team strategist Chin shared that in preparation for the Regional Round, the plan involved looking for online CFA Ethics related case studies and sharing them within the team.

“Everyone would look through each case study and offer our thoughts on the problems. Through this qualitative approach, we were able to sharpen each other’s critical thinking skills”, he added.

Thankfully, the team’s hardwork paid off as they not only had to deal with a busy schedule but also the nervousness of having to compete in an overseas country. All in all, they competed against five other teams in Singapore’s Ministry of National Development building.

Each team was allocated 10 minutes to present solutions to their assigned case studies which touched on ethical issues at workplaces. Afterwards, a 10-minute Question and Answer Session with the panel of judges followed.

In the end though, the hardships experienced were worth the while as they succeeded in clinching the second-runner up spot.

Meanwhile, the team have set their sights on another CFA competition, the CFA Institute Research Challenge 2019/20, which entails a top-down analysis on a public listed company in Malaysia.

First City UC prides itself on having produced many other students who have demonstrated excellence in both academics and extra-curricular activities over the past 29 years.

