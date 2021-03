Management and Science University (MSU) has been awarded a gold medal for social innovation by the Research Innovation Commercialization and Entrepreneurship Showcase (RICES) 2020.

MSU mySolar by the Faculty of Information Sciences and Engineering (FISE) comprises a series of projects dedicated to resolving the energy-related needs of rural and indigenous communities across Malaysia through small-scale renewable solutions that improve lives.

The affordable clean energy it supplies delivers to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals: Zero Poverty), Good Health and Well-being, Quality Education, Gender Equality, Climate Action, and Partnerships for the Goals.

The latest to benefit among the rural, the Orang Asli, and the vulnerable target groups of MSU mySolar have been villagers in Perak and Pahang.

Receiving 12 hours of electricity daily on two-day autonomies are Surau Kampung Teluk Dalam at Pangkor Island and the Orang Asli of Paloh Hinai.

“The Gift of Solar Power” to the former is delivered by two 100W solar panels whilst “Lights Up My Life” for the latter is powered by a 15W flexible solar panel.

MSU mySolar has been funded by the MSU SEED Grant as well as industry sponsorship and alumni contribution.