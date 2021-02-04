BB charity carnival cancelled

DUE to concerns over the worsening of the Covid-19 outbreak, the annual BB Charity carnival has been unfortunately cancelled. Throughout the 15 years, the charity carnival has attracted thousands of underprivileged communities which include senior citizens, orphans, OKUs, rehabilitated drug addicts, single mothers, and the homeless.

As the president of the BB Charity Society, Datuk Seri Dr KK Chai said: “I would like to continue organising this charity carnival because there are still so many that require a helping hand. We have held two preparatory committee meetings late last year prior to the next charity carnival. However, in the recent meeting, we have thoroughly discussed about every possible consideration towards the community such as registration for the carnival and crowds gathering to receive daily necessities which will inevitably flout the SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) set by the government. Therefore, to reduce the spread of Covid-19, we have decided to cancel the BB Charity 2021”.

However, the pandemic will not stop Chai from spreading his compassion through charitable activities. He has been actively donating daily necessities such as masks and hand sanitisers to communities that are in need such as elderly homes, orphanages, schools and the less fortunate to help fight the pandemic.

“The organisation committees are disappointed with the cancellation of BB Charity 2021, and promise to come back next year to help more people in need,” said Chai.