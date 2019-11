AIRASIA has expanded its online offering to include flights on other airlines as it transforms airasia.com into Asia Pacific’s leading travel and lifestyle platform.

Announced in partnership with leading travel technology company Kiwi.com, destinations such as London, Dubai, Madrid and Auckland are now available to the more than 50 million unique monthly users who choose to book flights, hotels, activities and more on airasia.com.

Airasia.com CEO Tony Fernandes said, “Today is an unbelievable day. When we started AirAsia as a low-cost airline back in 2001, I never thought one day we would be selling our competitors.

“But if there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s never say never. Never say never and believe the unbelievable. Today, with the help of Kiwi.com, we are reinventing ourselves as more than just an airline, bringing to life our vision for airasia.com to be the region’s one-stop travel shop.”

Airasia.com head of airline distribution Rajiv Kumar said, “In addition to the strategic partnership with Kiwi.com, which is focused on content and technology sharing, we are also exploring opportunities to partner directly with airlines and companies who complement our existing network and travel services beyond Asia Pacific.”

Powered by Kiwi.com, AirAsia’s website users will be able to book travel on more than 100 airlines to destinations currently not served by AirAsia, including Europe, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East and the Americas.

Kiwi.com CEO Oliver Dlouhy said, “I’m extremely proud that Kiwi.com has been selected to power AirAsia’s transformation and its ambition to make airasia.com a leading travel and lifestyle platform.

“We have an abundance of airlines and ground carriers at our disposal and together with AirAsia and its enormous customer base, we are proud to be able to open their platform to the rest of the world.”

AirAsia has also kickstarted a global marketing campaign featuring its very own Spanish Allstar, airasia.com head of product Pablo Sanz Salcedo.

The campaign was launched last Friday at AirAsia’s global headquarters RedQ in Kuala Lumpur with a promotional all-in return fare to Madrid from Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Jakarta and Sydney from just RM99.

A secondary promotional all-in return fare of RM499 will also be marketed for guests who miss out on the initial fare offer.

Book the promotional all-in fares to Madrid on airasia.com for immediate travel until March 31, 2020. –BY S TAMARAI CHELVI