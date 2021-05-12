Focus on health and wellness

PRUDENTIAL and K-pop super group SuperM are launching the “We DO” music video to drive optimism and encourage people to stay fit and healthy in a fun way. Earlier this year, the insurer announced its collaboration with SuperM to launch a new campaign – We DO Well Together – to encourage people across Asia to stay well and healthy, and have fun doing it.

“We DO” reinterprets the easy and fun melody-based retro disco genre with the dynamic and futuristic colours of SuperM. The lyrics contain the message, “Let’s all be ‘one’”, encouraging everyone to get on their feet and move to the beat as they dance to this exciting song. The new song also aims to spread positive energy by emphasising not only physical health but also mental wellness as part of the Prudential and SuperM collaboration.

The launch of the “We DO” song and music video will be followed by Prudential’s “We DO Dance” initiatives across Asia. “We DO Dance” is a series of health and wellness initiatives designed to offer people a fresh perspective and approach to managing their health and wellbeing.

In Malaysia, Prudential Assurance Malaysia Berhad (PAMB) is running the #WeDoDanceChallengeMY from now until July 15 to get Malaysians to dance their way to wellness.