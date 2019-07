FOCUS Point celebrated its 30th anniversary with a Grand Gala Annual Dinner on July 25, 2019 at One World Hotel in Petaling Jaya.

Held at the Imperial Ballroom of One World Hotel, it was attended by the optical retail chain’s employees, business partners, customers, the media and social influencers who came to toast the grand occasion.

“It’s been 30 years since the establishment of Focus Point Vision Care Group. Our continued success comes from our two biggest assets, our customers and employees,” said the president and CEO of Focus Point Holdings Berhad Datuk Liaw Choon Liang.

He added that Focus Point now has 190 outlets and more than 230 eye care professionals to serve the community.

“In 2012, we have also made our venture in the F&B sector with the fruition of ‘Komugi’, a Japanese bakery that offers deliciously authentic handmade and premium Japanese breads, cakes and confectionaries,” he added.

In 2018, Focus Point achieved strong operating and financial results, and managed to achieve new heights with RM179.3 million, a 9% increase compared to year 2017.

During the gala event, the company rewarded long service employees with an appreciation award, while best performance awards and lucky draw prizes were also given out to their employees.

Focus Point has also been officially recognised by the Malaysia Book of Records as the largest optical retail chain store in Malaysia.

In conjunction with its 30th anniversary celebration, Focus Point is giving out exclusive and attractive prizes to 30 lucky winners every month.