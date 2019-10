FOCUS Point Holdings Berhad (Focus Point) has embarked on a series of activities to educate the public on eyecare in conjunction with World Sight Day.

Held from Oct 7 to Oct 13, the campaign encompasses various initiatives to create awareness on eye health and make access to sight available to all Malaysians.

“Focus Point’s goal for World Sight Day 2019 is to educate the public on the importance of sight and proper eye care, in addition to bringing attention to the prevailing global issue pertaining to preventable blindness, visual impairment and the rise of myopia or short-sightedness among school children and young adults,” said Focus Point CEO and president Datuk Liaw Choon Liang during the company’s World Sight Day roadshow.

He added that another key element of this year’s campaign is to make it possible for Malaysians to have access to sight.

“This year we are supporting the Rotary Club, OneSight Foundation and Kiwanis Malaysia to cultivate awareness and bring change at the grassroots level by visiting selected schools, rural communities and homes in selected states to educate them on how to care for their eyes, perform eye checks and to provide spectacles for those who need it,” he said.

To date, Focus Point’s school outreach programme has had a positive impact on more than 80 schools nationwide.

Malaysia Retail Chain Association President Datuk Seri Garry Chua who officiated the launch of the roadshow on Oct 10, congratulated Focus Point for its sustainable efforts in championing eye health.

Focus Point recently supported the Rotary Club and OneSignt Foundation for a charity drive that took place on Sept 8, where proceeds from the event will be used to fund the three-day “Sayangi Mata Vision Clinic Tampin 2019” in November, where eye checks will be conducted for over 1,200 students.

Additionally, Focus Point, in support of Kiwanis Malaysia will be conducting eye checks for students under the care of Kiwanis in the state of Penang, Perak, Kuala Lumpur and Johor. A target of 600 spectacles will be donated to students who are in need.

As part of its corporate social responsibility initiative, Focus Point is looking into raising funds for the underpriviledged community through the sale of special edition mugs, which comes in four unique designs. Each mug is priced at RM15 with any product purchase, and is available at all Focus Point outlets nationwide.

For more information, follow @FocusPointFP on Facebook or visit www.focus-point.com.